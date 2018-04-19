BALTIMORE (AP) — Ethics concerns have caused Maryland officials to delay voting on a $68.5 million transportation contract.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Department of Transportation delayed the vote Wednesday amid questions about the ties between the winning bidder and the state’s transportation secretary, Pete K. Rahn. The contract would have paid a consortium of companies to oversee part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s $7.6 billion highway expansion plan to relieve traffic congestions in the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

The transportation secretary was employed by consortium leader HNTB Corp. just before he joined Hogan’s administration. The secretary’s personal connection to the firm has prompted questions by the state’s selection panel about how the firm was picked and whether there was enough transparency. A Department of Transportation spokeswoman told the Sun Rahn was unable to comment Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com