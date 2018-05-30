AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Ethics Commission has voted to fine a Democratic candidate for governor due to her failure to file timely and complete campaign finance reports.

Ethics commission staff had found earlier this month that former state representative Diane Russell didn’t provide enough detail on campaign expenditures she listed only as “travel,” ”meals” or other expenses. The Portland Press Herald reports the commission staff had not recommended a fine against Russell because the law does not prescribe penalties for such violations.

The commission voted Wednesday to hand down a $300 fine.

Russell is one of seven Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor on June 12. She previously took responsibility for any discrepancies in her campaign finance forms.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com