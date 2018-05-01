BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House refused to enact new work requirements that could force the state health secretary to stop seeing patients as a medical doctor.

Rep. Lance Harris, House GOP delegation leader, said his ethics legislation wasn’t aimed at a specific official.

But he’s acknowledged it could ensnare Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ health secretary, Rebekah Gee. Democratic lawmakers said it seemed targeted to create problems for her.

The bill would require any department leader chosen by the governor or lieutenant governor to work at least seven hours a day and 40 hours a week. They couldn’t be paid or volunteer for outside employment from entities regulated by or seeking money from their departments.

The House vote was 45-40 Tuesday, short of the 53 votes needed.

House Bill 849: www.legis.la.gov