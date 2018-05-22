WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former financial services executive has pleaded guilty in the 2016 death of his estranged wife, a prominent doctor, in their suburban New York home.
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. announced Tuesday that Julius Reich has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Dr. Robin Goldman, a pediatrician, was stabbed multiple times as she took a shower. She still shared a Scarsdale home with Reich while they were getting a divorce.
The prosecutor says the victim’s adult children expressed a “strong desire” to “avoid the trauma of a trial.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird