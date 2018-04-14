HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s largest political party has chosen a new leader, its third one in four years, as it seeks to restore popularity and mend its tarnished image among voters ahead of a parliamentary election next year.

Party delegates for the opposition center-right Reform Party voted Saturday to elect Kaja Kallas. The 40-year-old lawyer and lawmaker at the European Parliament will be the first female leader of a major political party in the Baltic country.

The Reform Party was the top vote-getter in the 2015 election and part of every Estonian government between 1999 and 2016 but it saw its popularity wane due to several political scandals.

Estonia will hold its next election in March 2019.