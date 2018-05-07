DENVER (AP) — The massive hail storm that pummeled the northern Front Range a year ago generated nearly $900 million more in damage than first estimated, as claims from homeowners doubled in the months that followed.

The Denver Post reported Monday that insurers initially estimated they would receive claims for $1.4 billion in home and auto damages. But the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association has upped that number to $2.3 billion.

Carole Walker, executive director of the association, said the amount of damaged property caused repairs to drag on for months.

Walker said that auto body shops were so backed up that some cars weren’t repaired until this spring, while some roof repairs were still taking place this winter.

The storm hit during the afternoon, when cars were out on the road or in workplace parking lots.

