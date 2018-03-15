ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Hundreds of students at a Vermont high school poured out of their building to take part in their version of a national campaign of student walkouts following a snow day.

Essex High School had a snow day Wednesday, so students had to wait until Thursday to make their way outside into the cold. WPTZ-TV reports the Essex Junction walkout featured nearly a dozen speakers with students standing in more than a foot of snow.

Although the school was closed on Wednesday, a group of teachers led by Emily Danis say they came up with the idea of building 17 snowmen in front of Essex High School to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

