HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — ESPN’s “College GameDay” is returning to James Madison University in Virginia for the second time since 2015.

News outlets report the Saturday morning football show will broadcast from Harrisonburg this week before the Dukes play Villanova. The Dukes have won 17 consecutive games. Villanova is ranked No. 12.

The show first visited Harrisonburg in 2015 for a game that JMU lost, 59-49, to Richmond in front of 26,069 fans.

“College GameDay” has been to several campuses this year, including Ohio State and Virginia Tech. The show also visited Times Square and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Alabama and Florida State in Atlanta.

JMU will become only the second non-Football Bowl Subdivision to host the television program multiple times, joining North Dakota State.