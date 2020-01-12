WASHINGTON — They had to kill him because he was planning an “imminent” attack. But how imminent, they could not say. Where, they could not say. When, they could not say. And really, it was more about what he had already done. Or actually, it was to stop him from hitting a U.S. embassy. Or four embassies. Or not.

For 10 days, President Donald Trump and his team have struggled to describe the reasoning behind the decision to launch a drone strike against Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite security forces, propelling the two nations to the brink of war. Officials agree they had intelligence indicating danger, but public explanations have shifted by the day and sometimes by the hour.

On Sunday came the latest twist. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he was never shown any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on four U.S. embassies as Trump had claimed just two days earlier.

“I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” Esper said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” But he added, “I share the president’s view that probably — my expectation was, they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

The sharp disparity between the president and his defense secretary only added to the public debate over the Jan. 3 strike that killed Iran’s most important general and whether there was sufficient justification for an operation that escalated tensions with Iran, aggravated relations with European allies and prompted Iraq to threaten to expel U.S. forces. Soleimani was deemed responsible for killing hundreds of U.S. soldiers in the Iraq War more than a decade ago, but it was not clear whether he had specific plans for a mass-casualty attack in the near future.

While agreeing that Soleimani was generally a threat, Democrats in Congress, as well as some Republicans, have said the administration has not provided evidence even in classified briefings to back up the claim of an “imminent” attack, nor has it mentioned that four embassies were targeted. Even some Pentagon officials have said privately that they were unaware of any intelligence suggesting that a large-scale attack was in the offing.

Advertising

But senior government officials with the best access to intelligence have insisted there was ample cause for concern, even if it has not been communicated clearly to the public. Gina Haspel, director of the CIA, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — who were both appointed by Trump but are career officials without a political history — have said privately and forcefully that the intelligence was compelling and that they were convinced a major attack was coming.

The challenge for the Trump administration is persuading the public, which has been skeptical about intelligence used to justify military action since President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003 based on what turned out to be inaccurate intelligence indicating that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

Trump himself has made clear in other circumstances that he does not trust the intelligence agencies that he is now citing to justify his decision to eliminate Soleimani. Moreover, given his long history of falsehoods and distortions, Trump has his own credibility issues that further cloud the picture — all of which means the administration’s failure to provide a consistent explanation has sown doubts and exposed it to criticism.

“If indeed the strike was taken to disrupt an imminent threat to U.S. persons — and that picture seems to be getting murkier by the minute — the case should be made to Congress and to the public, consistent with national security,” said Lisa Monaco, a former senior FBI official and homeland security adviser to President Barack Obama. “Failure to do so hurts our credibility and deterrence going forward.”

Intelligence officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive data collection, have said there was no single definitive piece of information about a coming attack. Instead, CIA officers described a “mosaic effect,” multiple scraps of information that came together, indicating that Soleimani was organizing proxy forces around the region — including in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq — to attack U.S. embassies and bases.

Several officials said they did not have enough concrete information to describe such a threat as “imminent,” despite the administration’s assertion, but they did see a worrying pattern. A State Department official privately said it was a mistake for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to use the word “imminent” because it suggested a level of specificity that was not borne out by the intelligence.

Advertising

“I have not seen the intelligence, just to be clear, but it is sometimes possible for the reporting of planned attacks to be very compelling even without specificity of time, target or method,” said John McLaughlin, a former acting CIA director. “In a sense, that is the story of 9/11. Our reporting gave us high confidence that a big attack was coming — and we so warned — but we were unable to nail down key details.”

McLaughlin said that the administration may well have had intelligence adequate to compel action but that it was a separate question whether killing Soleimani was the most effective response, as opposed to hardening targets or choosing a less provocative option.

Claims about an imminent attack that could take “hundreds of American lives,” as Pompeo put it right after the drone strike, have also generated doubts because no attack in the Middle East over the past two decades, even at the height of the Iraq War, has ever resulted in so many American casualties at once, in part because embassies and bases have become so fortified.

The contrast in descriptions of what the administration knew and what it did not came in quick succession on a single Fox News show last week.

On Thursday night, Pompeo, while sticking by his description of an “imminent” attack, acknowledged that the information was not concrete. “We don’t know precisely when, and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real,” he told host Laura Ingraham.

The next day, in a separate interview, Trump told Ingraham that in fact he did know where. “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies,” he said.

That left administration officials like Esper in an awkward position when they hit the talk show circuit Sunday. While the defense secretary revealed on CBS that he had not seen intelligence indicating four embassies were targeted, he sounded more supportive of Trump’s claim on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“What the president said in regard to the four embassies is what I believe as well,” he said, seeming to make a distinction between belief and specific intelligence. “And he said he believed that they probably — that they could have been targeting the embassies in the region.”

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Robert O’Brien, the president’s national security adviser, played down Trump’s claim of specific, imminent threats to four U.S. embassies in the region.

“Look, it’s always difficult, even with the exquisite intelligence that we have, to know exactly what the targets are,” O’Brien said. “We knew there were threats to American facilities. Now, whether they were bases, embassies — you know, it’s always hard until the attack happens.

“But,” he added, “we had very strong intelligence.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah and one of the administration’s most outspoken Republican critics after the strike, said on CNN that he worried about the quality of the information that national security officials were sharing with Congress and had not “been able to yet ascertain specific details of the imminence of the attack.”

“I believe that the briefers and the president believed that they had a basis for concluding that there was an imminent attack — I don’t doubt that — but it is frustrating to be told that and not get the details behind it,” he said.

Advertising

Speaker Nancy Pelosi struck a similar tone, telling ABC’s “This Week” that “I don’t think the administration has been straight with the Congress of the United States” about the reasons for killing Soleimani.

On “Face the Nation,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, accused the president and his top aides of “fudging” the intelligence.

“Frankly, I think what they are doing is overstating and exaggerating what the intelligence shows,” Schiff said. Officials briefing the so-called Gang of Eight top congressional leaders never said that four embassies were targeted, he added. “In the view of the briefers, there was plotting, there was an effort to escalate being planned, but they didn’t have specificity.”