SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Espanola has rehired its former city manager who is suing the city after being fired by a previous mayor.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city council voted 6-2 Tuesday to rehire Kelly Duran following the recommendation by recently elected Mayor Javier Sanchez.

Duran was hired by former Mayor Alice Lucero in 2014 and terminated two years later.

Duran and former city planning director Patrick Nicholson, who was also fired, sued Espanola, claiming Lucero ousted them for refusing to go along with her political cronyism. The lawsuit is ongoing.

The newspaper’s attempts to reach Duran were unsuccessful.

City Councilor John Ramon Vigil voted against the hiring, saying he believed the Duran’s litigation is a conflict of interest.

