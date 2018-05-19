ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico city has paid out more than $800,000 in settlements in connection with excessive force complaints involving one officer.
KRQE-TV reports that court records show that Espanola Police Sgt. Greg Esparza has been named in seven lawsuits or tort claims involving excessive force since 2012.
Espanola Mayor Javier Sanchez says the complaints are concerning and changes are coming. He says he plans to increase training for officers and add more accountability in the department.
The city has also recently hired a new police chief.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
The police department declined to comment on if Esparza has been disciplined for any of the complaints.
Esparza did not respond to KRQE-TV’s attempts to reach him for comment.
___
Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com