ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico city has paid out more than $800,000 in settlements in connection with excessive force complaints involving one officer.

KRQE-TV reports that court records show that Espanola Police Sgt. Greg Esparza has been named in seven lawsuits or tort claims involving excessive force since 2012.

Espanola Mayor Javier Sanchez says the complaints are concerning and changes are coming. He says he plans to increase training for officers and add more accountability in the department.

The city has also recently hired a new police chief.

The police department declined to comment on if Esparza has been disciplined for any of the complaints.

Esparza did not respond to KRQE-TV’s attempts to reach him for comment.

