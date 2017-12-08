MALVERN, Ark. (AP) — A man who escaped the Hot Spring County jail by overpowering a jailer has been captured in Malvern.

Arkansas Department of Community Correction spokeswoman Dina Tyler says 27-year-old Aaron Singleton was arrested Thursday in Malvern and returned to the jail.

Singleton was being held on battery and false imprisonment charges when he overpowered the jailer and escaped about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The jailer was treated at a hospital for what were called minor injuries to his hand and back.