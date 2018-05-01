MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured an escaped Wisconsin convict in Missouri.

Anthony Stephenson escaped from a vehicle while he was being transported through Milwaukee’s north side on April 17. Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook issued a one-sentence email on Tuesday afternoon saying Stephenson had been “apprehended” in St. Louis.

Cook offered no other details in his email. He referred questions to the U.S. Marshals Service. A message left at the marshals’ public affairs office late Tuesday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.

Stephenson was sentenced to three years in prison and three years on supervised release in 2014 after he was convicted of theft.