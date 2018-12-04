REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a horse that escaped out of its pasture was hit by a car in Redmond, Oregon, and later died.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 11:49 p.m. Monday.

KOIN reports that deputies arrived to find a Subaru Forester, driven by a 23-year-old woman, with significant damage. The driver complained of minor injuries and was examined at the scene.

The horse suffered severe injuries and was alive when authorities arrived. An emergency equine veterinarian was called to the scene while deputies attempted to calm the horse and find its owner. The horse was later euthanized at the scene.