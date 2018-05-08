AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An escaped inmate from a Georgia prison has been caught in Florida.

WGCL-TV reports inmate Raul Prado escaped from work detail at the Central Services Treatment Plant in Augusta on Monday. Prado is serving a 25-year sentence at Richmond County Correctional Institution for charges including marijuana trafficking.

WGCL reported Tuesday morning that a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force caught Prado in Miami.

