HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii volcano continues to erupt from a vent in a Big Island community, sending a stream of lava toward the ocean.

Twenty-four vents, or fissures, have opened up in a mostly rural district of the island since May 3.

Scientists say lava is coming out only from one fissure Friday.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the most recent fissure formed. Scientists can’t predict, but say it’s possible for other fissures to open up and release lava.

Steve Brantley of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says scientists are taking the temperature of steam coming out of ground cracks to help determine whether they may become new, active fissures.

Lava has destroyed more than 600 homes.

Meteorologists say high levels vog, or volcanic smog, from the eruption are moving north.