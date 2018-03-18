ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Erie police said they were called to a home on the city’s east side at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday by a woman.
Police found a 44-year-old man dead in the home. A 44-year-old woman was arrested and was expected to be arraigned.
Police haven’t said how they believe the man died or released the names of either person.
