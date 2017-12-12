BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Erie County officials have debuted a new interactive road map in time for the snowy season.

WGRZ-TV reports the website came online this week. The interactive map shows drivers what roads are open and what routes are closed for construction or hazards. Officials say the map shows what roads have been plowed as well.

Erie County Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary says reducing volume makes roads safer for county workers. Geary says safety is the county’s number one priority.

Erie County also has a website directory that shows every road in the county along with who is responsible for plowing it.

