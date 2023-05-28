ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, claimed to have won another term on Sunday, saying he had fended off the biggest challenge of his 20 years as the paramount politician of the NATO power at the juncture of Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Neither the country’s electoral commission nor state-run media have announced a victor in the presidential runoff. But the official news agency Anadolu reported that Erdogan had 52% of the vote, compared with 47.9% for his challenger, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with almost all votes counted.

Addressing his supporters from atop a white bus outside of his home in Istanbul, he thanked them for their support.

“We will be together until the grave,” he said.

There was no immediate sign that the opposition was contesting Erdogan’s victory claim.

Earlier, Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Council, said Erdogan had 54.47% of the votes with more than 26 million ballots counted — just under half the more than 60 million votes that were cast in the first round of balloting earlier this month.

In that voting, Erdogan’s party and its political allies maintained a majority in Parliament, allowing the president to argue that keeping him in power would mean a more effective, united government.

Advertising

“Our nation with all its colors will win,” Erdogan said during his final campaign rally in Istanbul on Saturday. “The democracy that we paid such a price for will win.”

Anger at a painful cost-of-living crisis turned some voters against the president, and powerful earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey prompted accusations that his government had initially been slow to respond.

Critics describe Erdogan as an aspiring autocrat who has eroded Turkey’s institutions and pushed the country toward one-man rule, while his ties with Russia have vexed Western allies amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here is the latest:

— Erdogan campaigned vigorously, emphasizing his vision of Turkey as a rising economic and political force, and seeking to characterize his opponents as weak and incompetent. He also sought to link them with terrorism after the opposition received the support of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, which he accuses of complicity with Kurdish militants who have been fighting the Turkish state for decades to demand autonomy. The main pro-Kurdish party has denied links to the militants.

— Before the first round, Kilicdaroglu portrayed himself as Erdogan’s polar opposite, a soft-spoken Everyman with a better understanding of common people’s concerns. But after coming in second in the initial balloting, Kilicdaroglu has adopted a harder line to seek votes from far-right nationalists by vowing to deport millions of refugees in the next year.

— The results will be closely watched by NATO allies including the United States, whose relations with Erdogan have been strained as he hampers the alliance’s efforts to expand, stalling Finland’s membership and refusing to endorse Sweden’s inclusion. Although he has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he has increased trade with Moscow and pursued close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.