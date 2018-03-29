BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have voted to keep the state minimum wage as low as possible under federal law and spurned a proposal to make state contractors pay men and women equally.

The House labor committee Thursday first killed a bill forcing companies with state contracts to pay male and female employees doing similar jobs the same amount.

It then voted down a measure that would establish a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

New Orleans Rep. Joe Bouie sponsored both bills. He says Louisiana is endorsing discrimination by not mandating equal pay from state contractors. He also said the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is insufficient.

Opponents say most employers can’t pay $15 and existing laws already ensure equal pay.

The Senate rejected similar proposals Tuesday.