ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An Episcopal bishop in Albany, New York, has issued a directive banning same-sex marriages in his diocese, saying the church has been “hijacked by the ‘Gay Rights Agenda.'”
The Rev. William Love says in a pastoral letter that Scripture describes same-sex relationships as “sinful.” He also says that “Satan is having a heyday bringing division into the church.”
His directive Saturday comes three weeks before a resolution allowing same-sex marriages in Episcopal churches nationwide goes into effect.
The Times Union says some parishioners gathered outside St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Albany on Sunday to ceremonially burn Love’s letter announcing the directive.
Brunswick resident Richard Fay says he won’t completely reject the Episcopal Church but is second-guessing going to one in the Albany Diocese.