HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will soon hold a public meeting on the proposed listing of a Hockessin groundwater site to a national priorities list.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hockessin Memorial Hall.

In 2002, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control removed contaminants and took other actions to ensure that the area’s drinking water was treated to meet state and federal standards.

In 2016, the state agency requested additional assistance from the EPA to investigate the Hockessin site.

A proposed listing on the priorities list would allow the EPA to use Superfund resources to help resolve concerns about groundwater. The primary concern of contaminants in the area is tetrachloroethylene, a solvent that is used in various industrial, commercial and industrial applications.