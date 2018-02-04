HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will soon hold a public meeting on the proposed listing of a Hockessin groundwater site to a national priorities list.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hockessin Memorial Hall.
In 2002, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control removed contaminants and took other actions to ensure that the area’s drinking water was treated to meet state and federal standards.
In 2016, the state agency requested additional assistance from the EPA to investigate the Hockessin site.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
A proposed listing on the priorities list would allow the EPA to use Superfund resources to help resolve concerns about groundwater. The primary concern of contaminants in the area is tetrachloroethylene, a solvent that is used in various industrial, commercial and industrial applications.