WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will finalize its first new climate rule Thursday, slashing the use of greenhouse gases warming the planet at a rate hundreds to thousands of times higher than carbon dioxide.

The Environmental Protection Agency regulation, which establishes a program to cut the use and production of chemicals known as hydrofluorocarbons in the United States by 85% over the next 15 years, implements a law passed by Congress last year. There is broad bipartisan support for curbing these super-pollutants, which are short-lived and often used in refrigeration and air conditioning.

White House officials said the new rule tackles global warming while supporting jobs to manufacture new alternatives.

“It’s a win on climate and a win on jobs, and American competitiveness,” Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate coordinator, told reporters in an online briefing Wednesday evening. “It’s really — frankly, folks — a very big deal.”

But the measure comes at a fraught moment for President Joe Biden, who is struggling to shepherd the rest of his climate agenda through Congress. Democrats are trying pass a pair of bills aimed at expanding the adoption of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, but divisions between the party’s moderate and liberal wings have complicated their passage.

Thursday’s announcement, by contrast, shows how much easier it is for federal agencies to tackle greenhouse gas emissions when empowered by legislation.

The EPA is putting a cap on hydrofluorocarbons through 2023, allocating allowances for companies to make or import them over the next two years. The agency will scale back their use further through 2036 with additional regulation.

Avipsa Mahapatra, climate campaign leader at the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), a nongovernmental advocacy group, praised regulators for tackling what she called “the most potent super-pollutants known to mankind at the moment.”

“This is a landmark EPA rulemaking,” she said.

HFCs were once an environmental solution — not a problem. They replaced other chemicals that, when released into the atmosphere, eroded the Earth’s protective ozone layer. But their heat-trapping properties still exacerbated global warming. Five years ago, world leaders signed the Kigali Amendment, an update to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, to rein in these super-pollutants.

But President Donald Trump never submitted the treaty for Senate ratification, and his administration rolled backed Obama-era policies aimed at meeting the nation’s commitments under Kigali.

Biden promised to send the treaty to Capitol Hill just after taking office but has yet to do so. “We know he’s committed to taking that action,” McCarthy said, “but I don’t have a time window to discuss with you.”

The law underpinning the new restrictions, called the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, is a result of successful negotiations between the Democratic and Republican allies of environmentalists interested in curbing greenhouse gases and chemical manufacturers eager to sell alternative refrigerants. EPA chief Michael Regan hailed the bipartisan law as “one of the most significant environmental laws in recent history.”

Stephen Yurek, head of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, a trade group, said in a statement that the rule is “a critical step in the 15-year industry-supported process of phasing down HFCs and represents a win for both the climate and the American economy.”

Seepage of the super-pollutants is pervasive at many U.S. supermarkets, where networks of chiller pipes leak the invisible gases. Several big chains, including Aldi and Amazon-owned Whole Foods, have taken steps to use alternative refrigerants in stores. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Yet a recent undercover probe by the EIA underscores that the problem persists in some grocery stores. More than half of the supermarkets surveyed with leak detectors and infrared cameras in the Washington area were emitting the climate-warming refrigerants, investigators found in February.

There is still a lot more for the federal government to do.

This week, the EPA also proposed a separate rule requiring manufacturers to control, capture and destroy a particularly potent manufacturing byproduct — called HFC-23 — that is more than 12,000 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over the course of a century. And in mid-October, the EPA will act on 13 petitions from green groups, companies and left-leaning states to further restrict the use of HFCs in a range of appliances, including dehumidifiers and commercial refrigeration equipment.

Danielle Wright, head of the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council, which advocates for the use of alternative refrigerants such as ammonia at supermarkets, said the United States should pursue a much more aggressive timetable.

“We want to see it go much lower — much, much faster,” she said, adding that the European Union has mandated faster cuts across the board.

Yet European countries have been plagued by an influx of illicit imported HFCs — something their U.S. counterparts are seeking to avoid. On Thursday, the White House launched a task force with EPA and Department of Homeland Security officials to detect and deter illegal trade of the chemicals that will soon become much scarcer. The administration is also establishing a certification identification system to track shipments in real time.

David Doniger, an air pollution expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, praised the often slow-moving federal bureaucracy for establishing the program, proposed in May, so quickly. “When was the last time the EPA hit a statutory deadline?”