ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The federal Environmental Protection Agency says it will conduct additional studies of the Hudson River as it considers the effectiveness of a $1.7 billion Superfund cleanup.

The agency Monday said it will conduct supplemental studies of the lower river and has begun analyzing 1,800 river sediment samples taken by New York state, which contends the cleanup is not protecting public health and the river as initially promised.

The federal agency will soon finalize its five-year review of the cleanup conducted by General Electric.

GE completed removal of 2.75 million cubic yards of polychlorinated biphenyl-contaminated sediment from a 40-mile stretch of the upper river in 2015.

EPA regional administrator Pete Lopez said it was “imperative” for the agency to expand the scope of its efforts to ensure the river is fully remediated.