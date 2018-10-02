MOONACHIE, N.J. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is announcing a cleanup plan for one of the country’s most contaminated bodies of water.

Officials will be in the area next to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey’s Meadowlands on Tuesday to announce a plan for Berry’s Creek. The creek is a tributary to the Hackensack River that contains some of the highest levels of mercury and PCB in the country.

A mercury processing plant was operated on the site for more than 40 years, until the mid-1970s.

The creek runs through an area where 2012’s Superstorm Sandy caused extensive flooding when a storm surge pushed the Hackensack River over its banks.