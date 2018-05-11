SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A report says elevated levels of some heavy metals could pose a threat to people who frequently use parts of American Fork Canyon outside Salt Lake City.

The Environmental Protection Agency says researchers found arsenic and lead levels exceeding recommended levels for hikers, campers and ATV riders who visit the area often over long periods.

The Daily Herald reports the findings are attributed to waste rock and tailing piles from mining during the 1800s and early 1900s on property now owned by the U.S. Forest Service and Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.

The preliminary assessment, released in March, is a first-step look at whether cleanup is needed.

EPA site assessment manager Ryan Dunham says the main concern is for people visiting the area year after year, not one-time visitors.

