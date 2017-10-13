MINDEN, W.Va. (AP) — Federal environmental regulators say they have again found signs of potentially troubling levels of toxic contamination at a former mining equipment operation in West Virginia.
Media outlets report that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at the former Shaffer Equipment Company site in the Fayette County community of Minden.
Regulators say more extensive testing is needed before government investigators can pinpoint the source and devise a response plan.
The community has been the subject of repeated and controversial EPA cleanups that many residents worry haven’t removed the potential dangers from their town.
The EPA says it will hold two open house meetings on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 in Glen Jean to discuss the issue.