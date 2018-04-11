BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Environmental Protections Agency says it plans to begin delisting parts of the Anaconda federal Superfund site this year.

The Montana Standard reports the federal agency is planning to reach an agreement later this year that could conclude the cleanup and lead to delisting the entire site by 2025.

EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento made the announcement Tuesday, saying an agreement is expected by July for the site in southwest Montana.

Anaconda Smelter was added to the agency’s Superfund list of highly-contaminated sites in the 1983.

The agency announced a similar plan in January for the site near Butte, aiming to have a signed agreement by the end of the year and delist the site by 2024.

