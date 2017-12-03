EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A former DuPont Co. industrial site in northwest Indiana will undergo a $22.6 million cleanup to remove lead and other heavy metals.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says its cleanup of the 440-acre East Chicago site will focus on removing tainted material from a solid waste landfill and other property, and treating ground water.
The EPA says both the industrial land and ground water at the site is contaminated with arsenic, lead, zinc and cadmium.
The Post-Tribune reports the EPA’s tentative plans include removing 61,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil, treating groundwater and taking steps to prevent it from leaching from the site.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
The EPA is collecting public comments on the proposed plans until Jan. 26. A public hearing on the proposal is set for Jan. 10.
___
Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/