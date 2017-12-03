EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A former DuPont Co. industrial site in northwest Indiana will undergo a $22.6 million cleanup to remove lead and other heavy metals.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says its cleanup of the 440-acre East Chicago site will focus on removing tainted material from a solid waste landfill and other property, and treating ground water.

The EPA says both the industrial land and ground water at the site is contaminated with arsenic, lead, zinc and cadmium.

The Post-Tribune reports the EPA’s tentative plans include removing 61,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil, treating groundwater and taking steps to prevent it from leaching from the site.

The EPA is collecting public comments on the proposed plans until Jan. 26. A public hearing on the proposal is set for Jan. 10.

