ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says testing in the area of St. Louis where a huge warehouse burned last week found no asbestos in the neighborhood.

The EPA says some asbestos was found around the perimeter of the warehouse that caught fire Wednesday, resulting in heavy black smoke that could be seen for miles. It took more than 100 firefighters to put out the blaze.

St. Louis health officials asked the EPA to test the area to calm residents worried about the long-term health ramifications if asbestos got into the air. EPA officials shared results of the testing at a neighborhood association meeting Monday night.