WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has reached a deal with three major agribusiness companies for new voluntary labeling requirements for a controversial herbicide blamed for damaging crops.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday its agreement with Monsanto, BASF and DuPont regarding the application of dicamba, which is used to control weeds in fields of genetically modified cotton and soybeans. Farmers who do not use the special resistant seeds sold by the herbicide makers have complained that dicamba sprayed on neighboring properties drifts over and harms their crops, resulting in temporary bans on its use in Arkansas and Missouri.

Under the deal, dicamba products will be labeled as “restricted use” beginning next year. New rules will limit when and how the herbicide can be applied, such as when winds are below 10 mph.