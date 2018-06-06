SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found a place to store sludge from a treatment plant cleaning up wastewater from a southwestern Colorado mine.
The Durango Herald reported Wednesday a landowner agreed to let the EPA store the sludge at an existing mine waste pile a few miles from the plant. The plant was running out of room for sludge.
The plant was installed in 2015 after the EPA inadvertently triggered a 3-million-gallon spill of wastewater from the Gold King Mine north of Silverton. The spill sent a yellow-orange plume of toxic heavy metals into rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah and on Native American lands.
Wastewater is still flowing from the mine.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
The EPA designated the area a Superfund site in 2016 but hasn’t announced long-term cleanup plans.
___
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com