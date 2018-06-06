Share story

By
The Associated Press

SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found a place to store sludge from a treatment plant cleaning up wastewater from a southwestern Colorado mine.

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday a landowner agreed to let the EPA store the sludge at an existing mine waste pile a few miles from the plant. The plant was running out of room for sludge.

The plant was installed in 2015 after the EPA inadvertently triggered a 3-million-gallon spill of wastewater from the Gold King Mine north of Silverton. The spill sent a yellow-orange plume of toxic heavy metals into rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah and on Native American lands.

Wastewater is still flowing from the mine.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The EPA designated the area a Superfund site in 2016 but hasn’t announced long-term cleanup plans.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

The Associated Press