GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied an environmental group’s challenges to air pollution permits for a federal utility’s Tennessee coal-fired power plant.
The decision this week against the Sierra Club says the Tennessee Valley Authority’s 2017 permit made substantial changes on pollution monitoring. It says that even if those changes weren’t made, the Sierra Club still didn’t show that the monitoring was inadequate to assure compliance.
Among other issues, the decision also says the group hasn’t shown that the permit, which was issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, is flawed.
Sierra Club attorney Zachary Fabish said the group is disappointed, thinks EPA got things wrong and is reviewing options for next steps.
Most Read Stories
- Sherman Alexie addresses the sexual-misconduct allegations that have led to fallout
- PBS launching new conservative political talk show
- The sad tale of Hawthorne the squirrel, a Seattle police sergeant and good intentions gone wrong WATCH
- Seattle surpasses 25,000 NHL season ticket commitments in just over an hour, OVG says
- Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA VIEW