WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt flew in coach-class seats on at least two trips when taxpayers weren’t footing the bill, despite claims he needed to travel in first class at government expense because of security threats.

Copies of Pruitt’s official schedule released following a public records request show flights made in August and October to Oklahoma on Southwest Airlines, which doesn’t offer premium-class seats.

The Associated Press had reported that an EPA official said Pruitt sometimes sat in coach on personal flights using frequent flyer miles accrued by one of his senior advisers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity citing fear of retaliation.

EPA confirmed that Pruitt flew on a companion pass.

Spokesman Jahan Wilcox says the same security procedures are followed for all of Pruitt’s travel.