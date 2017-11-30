LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt found a friendly audience in Kentucky as he lambasted an Obama-era clean-water rule.

Pruitt told a Kentucky Farm Bureau audience on Thursday that the rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution was an example of federal overreach. He said the rule tried to redefine the Clean Water Act to cover puddles, dry creek beds and drainage ditches.

President Donald Trump’s environmental chief drew applause from the farm group as he said the rule is being “fixed” and said a replacement rule is coming next year.

Pruitt also praised Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal, and said it’s “crazy” not to use the nation’s natural resources, including coal.

Kentucky is one of the nation’s top coal producers.