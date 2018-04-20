PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An environmental group has asked the Superior Court to weigh in on the governor’s power to appoint members to an agency tasked with preserving coastal resources.

Save The Bay, a Narragansett Bay advocacy organization, filed the complaint Friday.

The organization says the 10 current members of the Coastal Resources Management Council are all appointed by the governor.

The council was created in 1971 and designed so that half of its members would be appointed by the governor and the rest by the legislature. However, the legislature no longer has the power to appoint members to boards and commissions.

Save The Bay says coastal residents deserve to be represented on the council.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office says she welcomes the court’s guidance.