ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers is expecting to release its environmental review next week for the proposed Donlin Gold mine in western Alaska.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the environmental impact statement for the large open-pit mine project has been in the works since late 2012.

The review will include the Corps’ recommendations on how the project can be adjusted to minimize its environmental impact.

The mine would be located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the village of Crooked Creek near the Kuskokwim River.

Donlin officials expect it to produce about 1.1 million ounces (31 million grams) of gold each year during a 27-year mine life.

Officials say the project’s next steps will be getting a record of decision from the Corps and securing permits.

