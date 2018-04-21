ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers is expecting to release its environmental review next week for the proposed Donlin Gold mine in western Alaska.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the environmental impact statement for the large open-pit mine project has been in the works since late 2012.
The review will include the Corps’ recommendations on how the project can be adjusted to minimize its environmental impact.
The mine would be located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the village of Crooked Creek near the Kuskokwim River.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
Donlin officials expect it to produce about 1.1 million ounces (31 million grams) of gold each year during a 27-year mine life.
Officials say the project’s next steps will be getting a record of decision from the Corps and securing permits.
___
Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com