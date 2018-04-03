TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey environmental officials are giving away 90,000 tree seedlings to residents.
The Burlington County Times reports the state Department of Environmental Protection is distributing the seedlings through the agency’s New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. The program is partnership with the New Jersey Forest Service, Arbor Day Foundation and other organizations.
Officials started the initiative following Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Many of the state’s trees were badly damaged or destroyed in the storm.
The program has provided more than 500,000 seedlings since its creation.
