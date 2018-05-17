PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A group of activists and environmentalists will be traveling through Virginia to call for environmental justice.

The Justice First Tour said in a statement that it will hold an event in Portsmouth on Saturday.

The group’s focus includes helping communities of color reduce energy costs and gain access to the clean energy economy. It also opposes offshore drilling as well as fuel pipelines.

Organizations behind the tour include the New Alpha Community Development Corporation, Dogwood Alliance and the Sierra Club.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Cavalier Manor Recreation Center in Portsmouth.

The Justice First Tour plans to ultimately travel through 10 Southern states. It began in North Carolina in April and will wrap up in Georgia in August.