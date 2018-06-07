BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Environmental groups seeking to block a Canadian mining company’s plans to search for gold on private land north of Yellowstone National Park are challenging a Montana law that allows the work to go forward even though a judge found the state did not adequately consider the work’s effects on wildlife and water quality.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Park County Environmental Council and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition argue a state law that prevents a judge from blocking the exploration work violates Montana’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.
District Judge Brenda Gilbert ruled in late May the Department of Environmental Quality needed to conduct further environmental review on Lucky Minerals’ exploration plans.
However, a 2011 amendment to the Montana Environmental Policy Act doesn’t allow a judge to block an authorized project.
___
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com