COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An environmental group says it plans to sue a utility in South Carolina after the company changed course and said it could not remove coal tar from the bottom of a river.

The Congaree Riverkeeper said in a statement leaving that the coal tar in the Congaree River near Columbia river is dangerous and South Carolina Electric & Gas’ solution to cover the tar with a special fabric and stone or settlement isn’t sufficient.

SCE&G spokeswoman Ginny Jones says the utility wanted to remove the coal tar, but couldn’t find a solution that would meet the permit requirements of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies.

The tar was left in the early 1900s from a plant that converted coal into a gas used for heating and lighting.