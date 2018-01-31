PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An environmental advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s moratorium on new wind power projects, saying the executive order is unconstitutional.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Conservation Law Foundation filed the lawsuit Tuesday saying the governor is attempting to veto existing permitting laws. The group is seeking a judge to overturn the moratorium.

LePage has declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The governor previously said in his executive order the benefit of wind turbines is “uncertain.” His moratorium would last until a newly-created Wind Energy Advisory Commission releases their findings on the impact of wind turbines on tourism.

The commission’s discussions, agendas and documents will not be available to the public due to an exception in Maine’s Freedom of Access Act.

