BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An environmental advocacy group is accusing the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources of allowing more pollution into Lake Champlain in a lawsuit.
The Conservation Law Foundation has appealed four sewage treatment plant permits approved by Vermont state officials.
The CLF claims the limit on the amount of phosphorous sewage plants are permitted to release into the Lake Champlain watershed will be raised under the new permits. The organization says the new permits conflict with the Lake Champlain cleanup plan.
State officials say the facilities are trying to decrease phosphorous levels and that it’s not realistic to compare current levels with outputs from last year because of varying factors.
Phosphorous in water creates blue-green algae blooms that can emit harmful neurotoxins.
A court hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.