ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Environmental advocacy groups are hosting a climate change town hall meeting in Atlantic City this weekend.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Food & Water Watch, ReThink Energy and the National Institute for Healthy Human Spaces will host a town hall Saturday at the All Wars Memorial Building. The forum is entitled “How Climate Change & Dirty Energy Impact Our Communities.”

Forum participants will discuss environmental risks and potential impacts along with sustainable energy in the region. Panel members will also explain Hurricane Sandy’s lasting effects.

