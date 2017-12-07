ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Environmental advocacy groups are hosting a climate change town hall meeting in Atlantic City this weekend.
The Press of Atlantic City reports Food & Water Watch, ReThink Energy and the National Institute for Healthy Human Spaces will host a town hall Saturday at the All Wars Memorial Building. The forum is entitled “How Climate Change & Dirty Energy Impact Our Communities.”
Forum participants will discuss environmental risks and potential impacts along with sustainable energy in the region. Panel members will also explain Hurricane Sandy’s lasting effects.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com