BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Conservation groups say they have acquired nearly 18,000 acres of land in Down East Maine for preservation of wildlife habitat and recreation.

The Conservation Fund says the purchase is the result of a collaboration between itself, The Nature Conservancy, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, New England Forestry Foundation, Blue Hill Heritage Trust and the Downeast Salmon Federation.

The groups say the land, located in Hancock and Washington counties, was purchased on Tuesday by Conservation Fund. The area is made up of three tracts of land. Conservation Fund is holding the land, and The Nature Conservancy, New England Forestry Foundation and Blue Hill Heritage Trust are raising money to acquire the tracts from The Conservation Fund.

The Conservation Fund declined to release the purchase price beyond saying it was several million dollars.