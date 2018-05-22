OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An entrepreneur wants to mix Omaha’s sewage sludge with yard waste to create a compost product.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Soil Dynamics Founder Andy Harpenau is proposing Omaha consider the sludge-yard waste product. He says the product would be more efficient than the city-made Oma-Gro compost.

Omaha spends $3.5 million annually to collect yard waste separately and $1 million to create and package Oma-Gro, the soil additive made from yard waste. Oma-Gro generates less than $200,000 for the city, which isn’t close to covering the production costs.

Mayor Jean Stothert’s administration says they’re open to making improvements but want a consultant to determine the best uses for sludge and yard waste.

Omaha is considering its next 10-year waste collection contract, which must be signed by 2020.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com