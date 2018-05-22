NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy New Orleans says average electricity costs for the city’s residents could decrease by $11 per month during the second half of the year because of the utility’s savings from the federal tax cut Congress passed in December.

Entergy New Orleans President and CEO Charles Rice told The New Orleans Advocate on Monday that customers could see the savings reflected on their first billing cycle of July if the utility’s proposal is approved by the city council.

The council directed Entergy in February to tally its savings from the tax law in order to provide customers some relief. It could approve Entergy’s preliminary plan next month.

The Entergy Corp. subsidiary provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 100,000 customers in Orleans Parish.

