BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Customers of Entergy Louisiana will see a series of rate reductions under an agreement with the state Public Service Commission.

The Advocate reports the plan was approved by the commission Wednesday.

A company statement says the initial reduction will occur in May as a result of $210 million in federal tax reform-related savings. $105 million of that amount will be returned to customers over the next eight months, with the remainder returned to customers over the following four years.

Another reduction of about $2 per month on residential bills will occur in September due to additional credits tied to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Entergy Louisiana LLC provides electricity service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area.

