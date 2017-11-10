BEND, Ore. — Enrollment at Oregon State’s branch campus in Bend jumped 7 percent this fall.

The university says 1,204 students are enrolled at OSU-Cascades, including 81 who are first-year students. By comparison, Oregon State’s main campus in Corvallis grew by 0.4 percent.

The Bulletin newspaper reports that 92 percent of the students are from Oregon and 67 percent are from Central Oregon.

OSU-Cascades expanded to a four-year university when it welcomed its first freshman class in fall 2015. Its new campus opened a year later and there are plans to expand onto nearby property.

