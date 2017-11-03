Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Farm Bureau says enrollment is open for next year’s Certified Roadside Farm Market program that helps connect farmers with consumers.

The organization says the program began in 1996 as a way to help farmers market their fruits and vegetables directly from roadside markets.

Since then, the Farm Bureau says the membership has expanded to a variety of other farm enterprises, including greenhouses, landscape nurseries, Christmas tree farms, vineyards/wineries and meat/cheese farm markets.

Markets certified through the program are identified by a sign with the cornucopia logo. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational and tour opportunities and other market benefits.

The Farm Bureau says the goal is to increase net farm income for member markets.

